TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 533,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,441,000 after acquiring an additional 519,675 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503,850 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 319,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

