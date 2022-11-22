UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

UGI Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

