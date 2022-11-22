UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
UGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.
UGI Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
