Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,073,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,848,000 after acquiring an additional 757,809 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,422,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.59%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.