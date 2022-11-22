Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
PCILF stock opened at 1.69 on Monday. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of 1.34 and a twelve month high of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.62.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
