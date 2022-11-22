US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in US Foods by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in US Foods by 12.6% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 3.3 %

US Foods stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.