va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Given New €23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from €25.00 ($25.51) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
va-Q-tec Stock Performance
va-Q-tec stock opened at 10.59 on Monday. va-Q-tec has a twelve month low of 10.16 and a twelve month high of 12.75.
va-Q-tec Company Profile
