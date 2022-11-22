va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Given New €23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from €25.00 ($25.51) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

va-Q-tec Stock Performance

va-Q-tec stock opened at 10.59 on Monday. va-Q-tec has a twelve month low of 10.16 and a twelve month high of 12.75.

va-Q-tec Company Profile

va-Q-tec AG develops, produces, and markets vacuum insulation panels and phase change materials in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It also manufactures and distributes thermal packaging solutions and thermal energy storage components. The company supplies temperature controlled supply chain systems for healthcare and logistics companies; insulation of refrigeration/freezing equipment and food containers to appliance and food companies; insulating water boilers, pipelines, laboratory equipment, and ultra-low temperature refrigeration units for technics and industry; building insulation solutions for facades, roofs, and floors; and insulation in refrigeration trucks, cars, trains, and aircraft.

