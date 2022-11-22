Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.44

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.44 and traded as low as $56.13. Value Line shares last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $531.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Value Line during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Value Line in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.