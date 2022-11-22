Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $20,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

