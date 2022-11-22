Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

