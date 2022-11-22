Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $33.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

