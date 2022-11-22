Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target Increased to €29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Vicat from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vicat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vicat from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Vicat Price Performance

SDCVF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Vicat has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

