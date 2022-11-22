Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
Vicor Price Performance
VICR stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
