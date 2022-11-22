Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VICR stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

