Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Vicor Price Performance
NASDAQ:VICR opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Vicor has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.