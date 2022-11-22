Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Vicor has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

