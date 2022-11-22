Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vinci Price Performance

EPA DG opened at €96.28 ($98.24) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.95. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($90.61).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

