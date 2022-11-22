Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.24. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 8,639 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

