Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $140.27

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €140.27 ($143.13) and traded as high as €142.62 ($145.53). Volkswagen shares last traded at €141.86 ($144.76), with a volume of 1,155,420 shares traded.

VOW3 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

