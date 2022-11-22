Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

VNA opened at €23.75 ($24.23) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.48 and its 200-day moving average is €27.95. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a 1-year high of €52.65 ($53.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

