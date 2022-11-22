Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

PET stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07. Wag! Group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PET. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter worth $845,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $5,353,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $14,302,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $9,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

