Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Set at $130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
