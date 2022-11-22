Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Set at $130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

