Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 1.83%.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
