Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of WRE opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.