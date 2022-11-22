Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 24.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.5% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

