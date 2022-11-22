Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

