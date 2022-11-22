Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Weibo by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. Weibo has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.