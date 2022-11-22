Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $227.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $227.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $263.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.53. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

