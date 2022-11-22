WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 217 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,265,000 after buying an additional 90,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after buying an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

MGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.