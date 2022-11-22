WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 8,170 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000,000 after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $595.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

