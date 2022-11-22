WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 77.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 23.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DORM opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

