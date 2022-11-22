WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

