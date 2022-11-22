WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,194 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 33.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 183.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

