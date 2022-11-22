WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 7.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Moneda USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 818,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 123,573 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 47,931 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 453,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

Gerdau Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.