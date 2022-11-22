WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 13,151 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

INO stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

