WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of CNO opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

