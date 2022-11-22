WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 148,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Well by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 715,750 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Well

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,188 shares of company stock worth $2,160,418 over the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

