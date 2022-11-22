WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 3,027 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.6 %

About StoneX Group

SNEX opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

