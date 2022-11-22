WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 3,027 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
StoneX Group Trading Up 0.6 %
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.