WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $222,000 Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Street Properties worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 116.1% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,540,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 351,013 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

FSP opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 118,066 shares of company stock worth $345,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.