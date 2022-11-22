WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,619 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

