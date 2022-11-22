WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $237,000 Holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of LL Flooring worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 48.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 43.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Stock Performance

NYSE LL opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LL Flooring Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.