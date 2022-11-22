WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 9.5 %

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Shares of SQM opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

