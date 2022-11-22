WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $128,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $4,559,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 656,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 573,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in bluebird bio by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 425,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

bluebird bio Stock Down 4.6 %

About bluebird bio

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

