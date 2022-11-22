WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $129,000 in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

