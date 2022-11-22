WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $131,000 in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

