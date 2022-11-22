WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $202,000 in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,071 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,971 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 460,809 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Porch Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,594.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,594.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 72,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $102,897.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,190.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 397,463 shares of company stock valued at $443,647. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

