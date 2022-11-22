WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $224,000 in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $241,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $43.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

