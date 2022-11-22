WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $77,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

NYSE CHS opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

