WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,636 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $83,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

