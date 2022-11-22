WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AAR were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. AAR’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.