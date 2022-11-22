WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cato worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cato during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cato by 52.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 42.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a PE ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -425.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cato in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

