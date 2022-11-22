WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $177,000 Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

