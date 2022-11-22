WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $221,000 Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

